Vickie Lynn Moss, age 57 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021. She was born July 7, 1964 in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Harold Black and the late Linda Caley Dettmering. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great grandchild.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Mark Moss of Whitesburg, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law: Kerry & Ashley Moss of Bowdon, Georgia, Robbie Moss (Tiffany Wright) of Carrollton, and Ryan & Heather Moss of Whitesburg, Georgia; sister, Cindy Farmer of Fayetteville, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law: Frankie & Donna Farmer of Newnan, Georgia, Tim Black of North Georgia, and Rod & Charlotte Black of Douglasville, Georgia; fifteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Richard Moss officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.