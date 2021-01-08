Funeral services for Mrs. Vickie Elaine Carthon Dugas will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Travellers Rest Baptist Church, Located at 2112 Rex Road, Morrow Georgia, 30260. The Rev. Author L. Powell officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Forest Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery 722 Conley Road Forest Park GA 30297. Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 West Center St., Carrollton Ga. 30117 Phone: 678-664-0410.

To plant a tree in memory of Vickie Dugas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.