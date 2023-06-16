VICKI SISSON-ALFORD

Mrs. Vicki Sisson-Alford, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

She was born on September 23, 1941 in Pendleton, Indiana, the daughter of the late, Russell F. Smith and Margaret Heiland Smith. Mrs. Sisson-Alford had a long nursing career retiring from St. Vincent in Carmel, Indiana. Even after retiring, she continued to care for others,

