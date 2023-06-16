Mrs. Vicki Sisson-Alford, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
She was born on September 23, 1941 in Pendleton, Indiana, the daughter of the late, Russell F. Smith and Margaret Heiland Smith. Mrs. Sisson-Alford had a long nursing career retiring from St. Vincent in Carmel, Indiana. Even after retiring, she continued to care for others,
She is survived by daughter, Kim Zabinski; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Julie Sisson; grandchildren, Benjamin Sisson, Luke Sisson, Sam Sisson, Jordan Zabinski; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Marilyn Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen and Phil Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Alford; and son, Robert Michael Sisson.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date at Anderson Memorial Park in Anderson, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent NICU department, 13500 N. Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032-1456.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Sisson-Alford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.