Vicki Marie Coker

Vicki Marie Coker, age 71, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on August 4, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Willie Chaffin and Peggy Virginia Gimson.

Vicki was a devoted wife, loving mother and supportive grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

To send flowers to the family of Vicki Coker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 10
Visitation
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 10
Visitation
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 11
Visitation
Thursday, May 11, 2023
11:00AM-1:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 11
Funeral
Thursday, May 11, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos