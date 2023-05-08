Vicki Marie Coker, age 71, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on August 4, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Willie Chaffin and Peggy Virginia Gimson.
Vicki was a devoted wife, loving mother and supportive grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Ernest Coker; step-father, Alden Steven Gimson; sisters, Linda Melton and Deborah Waldrop; and brother, Jackie Chaffin.
She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Misty Lea & Eric Crowe of Carrollton and Lisa & John Allen of Lizella; sons, Charles Victor Coker of Carrollton and Matt Coker of Carrollton; sisters, Jeanette Carson of Buchanan and Patricia Cronic of Whitesburg; brother, Tony Chaffin of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Joseph Thompson, Leslie Townsend, Mark Ware, Sabrina Coker, Dakota Coker, and Ethan Coker; and great-grandchildren, Isabelle Kadair, Dalton Kadair, Silas Coker and Charlotte Coker.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home. Internment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Charles Coker,
Matt Coker, Eric Crowe, John Allen, Joseph Thompson and Dakota Coker.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Vicki Coker, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.