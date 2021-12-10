Mrs. Veshan Leigh Calhoun Branham, age 57, of Villa Rica, passed away, Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was born March 18, 1964 in Jacksonville, FL the daughter of Mrs. Rhonda J. Demeritt. Mrs. Branham was a kind, generous, happy and vibrant woman. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. She loved her children, grandson and all people and was loved by everyone.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Calhoun, Jr., and Jason Leonard; dad, Art Leonard.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Branham of Villa Rica, Katelyn Honea of Villa Rica, Harley Runion of Villa Rica; mother, Rhonda J. Demeritt of Atlanta; grandson, Corbin Lee Jones; nieces, Lorisa Key, Devanie Calhoun, and several other nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mrs. Branham’s wishes she was cremated. In lieu flowers donations may be made to the family.
According to Mrs. Branham's wishes she was cremated. In lieu flowers donations may be made to the family.
