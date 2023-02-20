Ms. Veronica Jean Moore, age 66, of Temple, GA died on February 15, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday February 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Miracles Deliverance Center, 104 Burson Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Nathaniel Strickland, Eulogist; Prophetess Linda McCoy, Officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday February 22, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Bella Thorne loves working with 'eccentric' and 'different' people
- Setting boundaries is very important, says Shawn Mendes
- Hayden Panettiere 'heartbroken' over her brother's death
- Rap star Da Brat reveals she's pregnant
- U.S. Deaths Involving Meth Are Skyrocketing, Fentanyl a Big Factor
- SEC men’s hoops bracketology analysis: A deep dive into the seven teams surrounding the bubble
- Police: Alabama’s Brandon Miller brought ex-teammate’s gun before shooting
- Kevin Costner’s Lawyer Slams ‘Yellowstone’ Rumors as ‘an Absolute Lie’
Most Popular
Articles
- CPD investigates threat at Carrollton JHS
- Bremen man found guilty for 2020 murder
- David Edwin Lyle
- Five teens shot within 12 hour span in metro Atlanta
- Report: Commanders closing in on Eric Bieniemy as OC
- Sgt. Terry Thompson
- Atlanta woman charged with September theft
- Southwire opens new hub at The Battery in Atlanta
- HCSO looking for alleged Carrollton thief
- Philip Denney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.