Ms. Veronica Jean Moore, age 66, of Temple, GA died on February 15, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday February 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Miracles Deliverance Center, 104 Burson Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Nathaniel Strickland, Eulogist; Prophetess Linda McCoy, Officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday February 22, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

