Vernon “Lew” DeWitt went to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lew was born in Uniontown, Penn. and raised in Smithfield and Uniontown, Penn. as well as Canton Ohio and Colorado Springs, CO where he was on the Fountain-Fort Carson High School Football and Wrestling Teams. As an adult, Lew lived in Crownsville and Annapolis, MD where he met the love of his life, his wife Darlene.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Grimwood-Melhorn of Lawton, OK; his father Paul Vernon DeWitt and stepmother of 20+ years, Vivian G. DeWitt of Uniontown and McClellandtown, PA; his aunt, Bessie Ferree of Uniontown, PA; his uncles Clyde DeWitt, William (Bill) Grimwood Sr of Hubbard, OH, Robert (Bob) Grimwood of Dover, OH; as well as his half-brother, Ronald Dean Lee of Carterville, IL.
He is survived by many cousins, including Lola Miller of Uniontown, PA, Rhonda Grimwood of North Canton, OH, Garry Grimwood of Pittsburgh, PA, Pamela Grimwood of Massillon, OH, William Jr. (Bill) Grimwood of Hubbard, OH, Robert (Bobby) Grimwood of Dover, OH, Donald (Donnie) Grimwood of Dover, OH, and Jan Worley of Canton, OH. He is also survived by his uncle, Greg (Kay) DeWitt of Cleveland, OH.
Lew had a variety of positions in his working career, such as his own personal business of Candy Man Vending in the Manassas, VA area and later worked for Sugarloaf Vending in Atlanta, Ga. He also was a Manager of various fast food restaurants and gas-station/convenience stores. In Lew’s later years he settled with his wife in their retirement home in Villa Rica, where he enjoyed being a night-shift Courier/Delivery Driver for PACE Atlanta.
Once Lew accepted Jesus as Savior and Lord, he was committed to serving Him in the Ministry of Giving. He was a behind-the-scenes kind of guy who looked to see who had a need and how he could help, as well as looked to see what needed to be done at Church and worked to get it done.
Jones Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica are entrusted with his final arrangements. As Lew requested, he will be cremated and interred at the DeWitt burial plots at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithfield, PA.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Jones Wynn Funeral Home, 306 Westview Drive, Villa Rica.
The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Ernst of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Lithia Springs, officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.