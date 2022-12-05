Vernon “Lew” DeWitt
Vernon “Lew” DeWitt went to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Lew was born in Uniontown, Penn. and raised in Smithfield and Uniontown, Penn. as well as Canton Ohio and Colorado Springs, CO where he was on the Fountain-Fort Carson High School Football and Wrestling Teams. As an adult, Lew lived in Crownsville and Annapolis, MD where he met the love of his life, his wife Darlene.

