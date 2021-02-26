Vernae Daniel Simon, 52, of Lenoir, North Carolina, and formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 20, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
