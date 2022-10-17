An altercation between two women in a Carrollton student apartment neighborhood on Saturday led to the arrest of one involved.
On Oct. 15, Carrollton Police responded to Bellamy Apartments located at 333 Foster Street, in reference to a dispute in progress. According to the report, dispatch advised police that the dispute had escalated from verbal only to physical, and a shot had been fired.
When police arrived, a woman, later identified as Mitchelle Charles, flagged them down in front of building C.
According to the report, she shouted, “Help! She’s in my apartment with a gun.”
Responding police approached building B where Charles said she lived with their gun drawn and went up the stairs to the second floor.
As police entered the hallway there were multiple people standing and walking around. According to the report, when police approached the identified apartment, a woman, later identified as the shooter, Amiya Wells, 22, of Athens, exited the apartment.
According to the report, Wells was ordered to show her hands by police and get on the ground to which she she complied.
Wells stated that she was the one who called 911 and she was the one who fired the round and the gun was in her purse, which was on the ground in front of the apartment door, per the report. Police observed a bullet hole in the apartment door and a shell casing in the hallway.
One of the females, later identified as Jada Lewis, was arguing with other people in the hallway and had to be detained, per the report. After officers cleared the apartment, police spoke to Wells about the incident. According to the report Wells stated that she came over to her friend, Mitchelle Charles', apartment to get her hair done. She stated that Charles had partially done her hair when Charles advised her that she would need to pay an extra $10 for an extra pack of hair.
According to the report, Wells stated that she took offense because she felt that Charles, as the one providing the service, should provide the extra pack of hair. She stated that she told Charles that she would not pay, and that Charles stated that she “needed to get the f*** out of my house.” Wells stated that they began arguing and Charles punched her on the left side of her face and that others in the apartment joined the altercation, per the report.
According to the report, Wells stated that she did not know if they were trying to break up the fight, or trying to jump her, but that at the time, she felt like she was getting jumped and that they then drug her out of the apartment. She stated that she then retrieved her firearm from her purse and fired one round into the apartment while lying on the floor outside of the apartment, per the report.
Wells was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, second degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. She is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond yet set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.