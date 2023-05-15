Funeral services for Mr. Venson Elder Sr. will be held Tuesday May 16, 2023 at New Mt Top Baptist Church 7822 Conners Road Winston, GA 2 p.m.

Interment, West Georgia Memorial Park 4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30116

