Funeral services for Mr. Venson Elder Sr. will be held Tuesday May 16, 2023 at New Mt Top Baptist Church 7822 Conners Road Winston, GA 2 p.m.
Interment, West Georgia Memorial Park 4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30116
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
Alfred Wilson Funeral Home
Villa Rica GA
