Venissa Green

Venissa Jan Green, 63, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
She was born on June 12, 1959, in Franklin, Georgia, daughter of the late James Monroe Smith and the late Ellen Weaver Smith.
Jan enjoyed gardening, camping, and traveling. She was very talented and could do anything she put her mind to. Jan loved spending time with her family and especially her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Green, and her brother, Sammy Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David Green, son and fiancé, Derrick Green and Shelley Carter; grandchildren, Macy, Jasper, Jade, and Jaxon Green; sister, Judy Lepard; and brothers; Carlis Smith, Mardis Smith and David Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on June 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. from G lenloch Baptist Church with Rev. Neil Awbrey and Bro. Terry Harper officiating.
The family will receive loved ones from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at Glenloch Baptist Church.
Jan will be laid to rest at Glenloch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.