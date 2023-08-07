Mrs. Velma Rose Lanier, age 95, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in Haralson Nursing and Rehab.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Velma Lanier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.