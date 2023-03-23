Mrs. Velma Jean (Waddell) Jones, age 82, of Bremen passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born in Temple on Monday, January 20, 1941. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late, John William Waddell and the late, Ruby Victoria (Jackson) Waddell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee "Buck" Jones, Jr., by her brother, William Jackson Waddell and by one sister, Mildred Bridges. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Temple High School, Class of 1959. She later went on to work for Sewell Manufacturing Company for over 20 years and for H.A. Jones Elementary for 10 years. Jean was known for her great sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, cooking, watching game shows, NASCAR races and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Above all, Mrs. Jones loved her family, and she will be dearly missed. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Lee Jones and his fiancée, Heather Garza of Talladega, Ala.; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Nathan Forrister of Bremen; one sister, Mavis Henson of Bremen; her in-laws, Hurtis and Lawana Jones of Bremen; her grandchildren, Amanda Beaver, Anne Forrister, Casey Ploof, Corey Carpenter, Emilia Garza, and Gracie Garza; her great-grandchildren, Madison Denman, Olivia Beaver, Topher Massey and Seth Massey. Mrs. Jones is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a number of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1 P.M. with Reverend Richard Driver officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, prior to the service, from 12 P.M until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Barry Nelson, Darrin Overton, Devin Akin, Neil Vines, Jessie Beaver and Chris Massey serving as pallbearers. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
