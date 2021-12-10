The current vehicle detection system on Highway 113 and the Carrollton Bypass will soon be replaced in the next few weeks.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said that she has received several complaints about the light not staying on long enough for more than a few cars to pass.
Grant Waldrop, district engineer, said that in order to fix the problem, the vehicle detection system would have to be replaced.
“It will not operate well until the vehicle detection is replaced,” said Waldrop. “We are currently repaving the route.”
Joe Schulman, District 6 Communications Officer, told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the amount of time a traffic light stays on green depends on many factors.
“As far as how long a traffic signal will stay green in a particular direction depends on the time of day, the traffic volume at the specific location, and of course maximizing the safety of motorists passing through the intersection,” said Schulman.
Schulman said that traffic signals are set up to optimize traffic flow based on vehicle volume through detection devices located under the roadway in the pavement.
“Because the devices are located in the pavement, these devices must be removed and reset when the roadway is resurfaced,” said Schulman.
A recent resurfacing project in the area required the department to remove the detection services at Highway 113 and the Carrollton Bypass, Schulman said.
“We expect those will be replaced under the roadway in the next few weeks, weather permitting,” said Schulman.
