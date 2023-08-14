The Tallapoosa Police Department has arrested a Villa Rica man following a vehicle chase through Carrollton.
According to the report, on Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. Officer Joshua Hooper, was sitting on GA Highway 100 in his patrol unit when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed of 72 mph. Hooper got behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights signaling for it to stop. When the vehicle continued to accelerate north towards the city of Tallapoosa he activated his siren and advised dispatch he was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
According to TPD, Hooper observed the vehicle come to a stop on Frierson Street in the southbound lane as he topped the hill on Magnolia Street. As Hooper approached and went to put his car in park, the vehicle began to reverse and struck his bumper on the left side before conducting a U-turn back on the highway. Dispatch was notified the fleeing vehicle was headed southbound. Hooper pursued the vehicle south on Highway 100 until it slammed on brakes turning onto Payne Milling Road without a turn signal. The vehicle then turned left and continued towards Old Highway 100 going towards Carroll County.
According to the report, the vehicle continued on Old Highway 100 until it made a right turn onto Thomas Road then another right turn onto King Gin Road when it eventually came to a dead end and wrecked into a wire fence at 623 Kings Gin Road. Due to the wet grass, Hooper was unable to come to a stop and struck the vehicle with the right side push bumper.
The driver was identified as Nicholas Allen Stewart, 43, of Villa Rica. According to the report, Hooper drew his issued Glock 17 and ordered Stewart to lie on his stomach in which he complied and was arrested. After being run through dispatch Stewart came back with a suspended driver’s license and multiple outstanding warrants in both Carroll and Douglas County.
Sgt. David Whaley and Haralson County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene and provided assistance. According to authorities, a vehicle inventory was completed while the vehicle was turned over to Wingo’s Wrecker. Deputies also discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Carroll County.
Stewart was charged with Driving While License Suspended, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Signal when Turning or Changing Lane, Improper U-Turn, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property. Stewart remains in the Haralson County Jail and was denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.