The Tallapoosa Police Department has arrested a Villa Rica man following a vehicle chase through Carrollton.

According to the report, on Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. Officer Joshua Hooper, was sitting on GA Highway 100 in his patrol unit when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed of 72 mph. Hooper got behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights signaling for it to stop. When the vehicle continued to accelerate north towards the city of Tallapoosa he activated his siren and advised dispatch he was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.