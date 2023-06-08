It’s officially my favorite season of the church year, a high holy time that signals that summer is truly here. Over the next several weeks, churches all over our community will gather children, youth, and adults in a week of Vacation Bible School. Who doesn’t love the sounds, the smells, the little fingers sticky with clay? VBS week is an all hands-on-deck production, complete with lights, cameras, and lots of action. Today’s VBS is choreographed and timed, staged in an immersive extravaganza of Biblical whimsy. With themes like Hero Hotline, Stellar, Food Truck Party, Twists and Turns, and Operation Restoration, VBS serves up familiar Bible stories with a new look and feel. This is not your grandmother’s VBS.

The one thing that remains constant, however, is the many adults who give their time and energy to shaping young hearts and spirits and corralling little bodies into some semblance of church. For one week of the year, church is about the youngest disciples. The language and liturgy of worship is more playful and designed to engage all the senses. Everyone is a little bit Pentecostal at VBS—dancing, clapping, hollering, and demonstrating with hand motions what the Gospel is all about.