It’s officially my favorite season of the church year, a high holy time that signals that summer is truly here. Over the next several weeks, churches all over our community will gather children, youth, and adults in a week of Vacation Bible School. Who doesn’t love the sounds, the smells, the little fingers sticky with clay? VBS week is an all hands-on-deck production, complete with lights, cameras, and lots of action. Today’s VBS is choreographed and timed, staged in an immersive extravaganza of Biblical whimsy. With themes like Hero Hotline, Stellar, Food Truck Party, Twists and Turns, and Operation Restoration, VBS serves up familiar Bible stories with a new look and feel. This is not your grandmother’s VBS.
The one thing that remains constant, however, is the many adults who give their time and energy to shaping young hearts and spirits and corralling little bodies into some semblance of church. For one week of the year, church is about the youngest disciples. The language and liturgy of worship is more playful and designed to engage all the senses. Everyone is a little bit Pentecostal at VBS—dancing, clapping, hollering, and demonstrating with hand motions what the Gospel is all about.
Scattered around my office are cherished VBS crafts from my children—a framed Bible verse outlined with foam stars, a sand-colored cross decorated with shells, another cross glittered and bejeweled. I am reminded that young souls are shaped through this week of encounter with a Jesus who welcomes little children and tells the rest of us that we can learn from their example.
This week, I helped with the rising sixth grade class at my church. They have sort of graduated from VBS, but they come back for one more special week to mark their transition into being full-fledged youth. We listened to the story that Jesus tells in the Gospel of Matthew about the sheep and the goats. In God’s kingdom, whatever you do to the least of these, you do to Jesus. And whatever you neglect to do for the least of these, you neglect to do for Jesus. We talked about learning to see Jesus in everyone we meet and treating everyone as though they were Jesus. It’s a big thing to wrap your head around. You mean that the bully at my school is Jesus? What about that nerdy kid that everyone makes fun of? Do I really have to see Jesus in my friend who told my secret to my other friends? Middle school is a hard place to see Jesus. Everyone wants to be cool and popular. No one wants to get labeled as loser. But these sixth graders got it. They came up with all kinds of ways they could be kind and treat others as though they were Jesus. It’s a lesson many adults have yet to learn. “Truly, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3).
I think the reason I love VBS week so much is that it reminds me who really matters in this world. Jesus came for all of us, but he said that the most important people in the world are children. They are the least among us and the ones Jesus charged us not to harm and to welcome above all. I know a little church in the mountains where lots of retired people are enjoying their best life. They don’t have many children in their church, but every summer, they hold Vacation Bible School for the community, and kids come because the church sees them as important. The church sees Jesus in them and offers Jesus to them. For one whole week, church is for them, and the grown-ups show them the unconditional love of Christ.
If you get a chance, volunteer with your church VBS this summer. You will be blessed by those you serve. You may just find Jesus again in the sticky, stinky hug they give you just because that’s what kids do.
