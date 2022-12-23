To further cement his place into Temple football history, quarterback Cam Vaughn was named Offensive Player of the Year for Region 4-A Division I among several other All-Region selections for the Tigers.
Vaughn ended his senior season with 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns passing as well as an outstanding 1,587 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.
Other offensive Tigers to be named first-team All-Region were running back C.J. Gray, wide receiver Maclann Metayer, tight end Daniel Long and offensive lineman Andon Flotz.
There were just two Tigers selected to the first-team defense for the region, and these two were defensive lineman Kavon Coleman and defensive back Manny Watkins.
Two freshmen were selected to the second-team offense. These were offensive lineman Ryan Self and kicker Beckham Tull. Also selected to the second-team offense was lineman Patrick Tripp.
Three Temple Tigers also made second-team defense, each representing a different layer of the defense. Making the cut were defensive lineman Zeke Bartee, linebacker Cayson McAnallen, and defensive back Tristan Vaughn.
Honorable mentions from Temple included running back Chase Washington, defensive back Abraham Knight and offensive lineman Damien Little.
