Cam Vaughn Offensive PotY

Temple’s Cam Vaughn was named Offensive Player of the Year for Region 4-A Division I.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

To further cement his place into Temple football history, quarterback Cam Vaughn was named Offensive Player of the Year for Region 4-A Division I among several other All-Region selections for the Tigers.

Vaughn ended his senior season with 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns passing as well as an outstanding 1,587 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.

