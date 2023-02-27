Mr. Vaughn “Fuzzy” Metcalf, age 65 of Villa Rica, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.

