Ms. Varas Kay Dixon, age 69, of Atlanta, GA died on April 25, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing will be Friday May 12, 2023 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Westend Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
