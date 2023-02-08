Van Andrew Davis Jr., “Andy”, 77, of Dalton, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2023. He was the son of Van Andrew Davis and Sara Hayes Davis (Tift), of Douglas.
Andy was born on June 22, 1945, in Ft. Knox, KY and resided for most of his adult life in Carrollton. He grew up in Douglas, graduated from Coffee County High School, attended South Georgia Jr. College and Georgia Southern where he played baseball and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and received his Masters in Education from UGA. He was married to Catherine Ward Davis for 28 years. He taught and coached in schools from 1963-81, including baseball coach at Gordon College, and retired from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton in 2000 from the Continuing Education Department. He then worked part time for the Cultural Arts Center in Carrollton before moving to Dalton in 2018, which put him closer to his two sons and grandchildren.
