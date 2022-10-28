Mrs. Valerie Levasseur Williams, age 79 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022.
She was born on November 12, 1942 in Augusta, Maine the daughter of the late Claude Levasseur and Norma Sheldon Levasseur.
Mrs. Williams began her work career as a switchboard operator and retired as supervisor for AT&T after 32 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Tony Williams; sons and daughter- in- law, Scott and Karen Williams, Tim Williams, Andy Williams; grandchildren, Jonathan Jones, Cody Jones, Jake Williams, Lauren Williams, Drew Williams, Savannah Williams; several great -grandchildren; brothers, Kevin Levasseur, Mike Levasseur; and sister, Debbie Godin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Jones.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary following at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eight Avenue, 16th Floor, New York NY 10001.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
