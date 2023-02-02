Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department’s popular Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son dances return to the WPA Center, February 6, 7 and 9, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm each night. The Winter Wonderland–themed dances will feature a dessert bar, door prizes, a photo booth and a keepsake gift for each child.
The February 6 dance is for girls, pre-K – second grade. The February 7 dance will welcome girls, grades 3 – 8 and the February 9 dance will be for boys, pre-K – sixth grade. Pre-K must have turned age four before September 1, 2022.
