Michael Valentine

From L to R: Mayor Gil McDougal, Michael Valentine, and State Rep. J. Collins

 Submitted photo

All kudos, thanks, appreciation, and honor goes to Michael Valentine for the volunteer work he does as the unofficial photographer for the city of Villa Rica.

Valentine was recognized by Mayor Gil McDougal and the city council at the monthly city council meeting held on August 9. State Rep. J. Collins presented him with a framed copy of the House Resolution 1067 commending Valentine for his remarkable talents, creativity and sense of sharing. The resolution was adopted by the Georgia House of Representatives which was co-sponsored by Collins of State House 68, Rep. Micah Gravley of the 67th, Rep. Matt Hatchett of the 150th, and Rep. Calvin Smyre of the 135th also known as the “Dean of House.”

