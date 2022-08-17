All kudos, thanks, appreciation, and honor goes to Michael Valentine for the volunteer work he does as the unofficial photographer for the city of Villa Rica.
Valentine was recognized by Mayor Gil McDougal and the city council at the monthly city council meeting held on August 9. State Rep. J. Collins presented him with a framed copy of the House Resolution 1067 commending Valentine for his remarkable talents, creativity and sense of sharing. The resolution was adopted by the Georgia House of Representatives which was co-sponsored by Collins of State House 68, Rep. Micah Gravley of the 67th, Rep. Matt Hatchett of the 150th, and Rep. Calvin Smyre of the 135th also known as the “Dean of House.”
As stated in the resolution, “his [Valentine] joy, talent, and passion for his work is evident to all who have the opportunity to view it. Michael has captured memorable moments of life at home in Villa Rica where he and his wife Kathleen moved following their retirement, photographing concerts at the MILL Amphitheater, civic gatherings, and other activities and events in the area, sharing all with the citizens of the community.”
Valentine has a long and consistent record of service to the community and this state and has been recognized as one of the most dynamic photographers in Villa Rica. According to the resolution, this outstanding citizen has had a tremendous impact on his community through his spirit of service in the Villa Rica area.
You can spot Valentine with his camera capturing memories of important events around the city ranging from high school graduations, high school sporting events, city-held events, holidays such as Villa Rica’s fourth of July fireworks extravaganza, and more. He also has published work in the Times-Georgian and captures many of the pictures that are presented in the Villa Rican newspaper. This doesn’t even scratch the surface of what all Valentine has done for his community, but it is a great honor and highly appropriate to give a citizen such as Valentine his flowers and accolades for the memories he's captured and shared thus far.
