Valentin Soliz

Valentin “Val” P. Soliz, 54 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021. He was born Feb. 12, 1967, in Cleveland, Mississippi, the son of the late Ramiro Soliz and the late Ramona Palacios Soliz.
During his years in Mississippi, he owned and operated Soliz Landscape and was a volunteer firefighter, while also establishing himself at PrimeSource where he continued so as Plant Production manager for 36 years in Georgia. After relocating to Georgia, Val found a passion for coaching travel baseball for his son along with many others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Soliz.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Patty Patterson Soliz; daughter, Haley Patterson, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Jared & Emmaline Soliz; and grandson, Jackson Soliz, of Temple, Georgia, and daughter, Ramey Soliz of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Edward & Fonda Soliz, of Cleveland, Mississippi; nieces, Sarah Beth Ferraro, Hannah Brentlinger, Mykalah Harbin, Selena Williams and Katherine Soliz.
The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A Celebration of life service will follow at 5 p.m. at the Shed at Westover Farms, 920 Old Bushmill Road in Bremen, Georgia, with Rev. Dale Bailey officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.