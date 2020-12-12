The Carrollton Trojans’ hopes of advancing to the Class AAAAAA Final Four ended Friday night with a 36-15 loss to visiting Valdosta at Grisham Stadium.
Both schools have played football for more than 100 years, but Friday night’s playoff contest was the first meeting ever between the traditional Georgia high school powerhouses.
Carrollton and Valdosta took turns swapping the momentum until late in the third quarter.
With Carrollton up 15-14, the Wildcats scored 22 unanswered points in the second half, including two touchdowns four minutes apart late in the third quarter, to seal the victory and move on to the state semifinals next week at Buford.
Carrollton finished with 274 yards of total offense and Valdosta 262.
The Trojans converted just two of 14 third-down attempts against the Wildcats’ defense.
Both third-down conversions came in the same series and led to one of its two touchdowns.
Carrollton quarterback James McCauley was 13 for 30 with a touchdown and one interception for 170 yards.
Ace Williamson and Grant Briscoe finished with four catches for the Trojans
One of Briscoe’s catches was a 20-yard TD from McCauley.
Christian Lett led the Carrollton rushing attack with 79 yards.
Valdosta quarterback Amari Jones helped the Wildcats pick up yardage both through the air and on the ground.
Jones completed 11 passes for 101 yards. He also rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Valdosta running back Terrell Dunson rushed for 136 yards. His 86-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter was the final score for either team.
The Wildcats built a 14-0 lead with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.
Kaleb Robinson helped the Wildcats put the first points on the board with his short touchdown run that capped a 98-yard, 12-play drive with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats struck for their second touchdown seconds later. Eric Brantley intercepted a pass and returned it to the one-yard line.
Jones did the rest on the first play from scrimmage and after the extra point, the Wildcats were up 14-0 just 11.44 into the second quarter.
The Trojans put together one of their best drives of the game on their next series, marching 75-yards in eight plays for their first score with 3:50 left in the second quarter.
Grant Briscoe’s catch was one of the few times the Trojans converted on third down and three plays later, Jared Nedd took a direct snap and scored on a 1-yard run, also on third down.
Damien Dominguez’s extra point cut the Valdosta lead to 14-7.
With just 44 seconds left in the second quarter, the Trojans cut the margin to the 14-9 halftime score when Valodosta took a safety when a bad snap on a punt attempt sailed into the end zone.
The Trojans’ Zaylen Cook blocked a punt early in the third quarter to set up Carrollton’s final points of the game.
It took Carrollton just one play to find the end zone when Briscoe hauled in his 20-yard touchdown pass, but it gave the Trojans a 15-14 lead.
The rest of the night belonged to the Wildcats who, in addition to Denson’s long touchdown to close out the scoring, also added a 5-yard TD from Jones and a 2-yard score from Robinson.
On the defensive side of the football, Carrollton was led by Brock Bibbee’s six tackles. Juan Nieves III had five tackles.
The Trojans’ Carter Herron and Jevaryon Farmer each had a sack.
Valdosta will have another long road trip next week when it travels to Buford in the final four contest.
Buford beat Langston Hughes 44-15.
