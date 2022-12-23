Mrs. Vaila Mae Kinney, age 90, of Villa Rica, passed away Monday, December 20, 2022.
Memorial Services will be conducted Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. from the chapel at J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. David Bivins officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5-6 p.m.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneral home.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
