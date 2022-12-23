Mrs. Vaila Mae Kinney, age 90, of Villa Rica, passed away Monday, December 20, 2022.

Memorial Services will be conducted Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. from the chapel at J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. David Bivins officiating.

