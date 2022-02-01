Jury selection has been finalized for a trial this week against a Carrollton man facing multiple sex crime charges.
Brent Vadovsky, 32, has been charged with multiple counts of child molestation after allegedly encouraging Amelia Ressler to commit immoral and indecent acts in front of children under the age of 16 in her Mt. Zion Elementary School substitute second grade class with the intention to arouse Vadovsky. He has entered a not guilty plea.
“If you encourage someone to commit a crime, you can be charged with that crime too,” said Prosecutor Jep Bendinger in court on Tuesday.
Ressler was charged in February 2021 for performing indecent acts in her classroom while children were present.
On the only day Ressler worked as a substitute teacher, she allegedly filmed three videos of her committing sexual acts. In one of the videos, three of the students were in view and were able to be identified during the investigation. It was clarified in court on Tuesday that Ressler did not make the children watch anything, but the act was allegedly committed in their presence.
“If a sex act is done in the presence of a child, even if they do not know, the law is going to protect the children,” Bendinger said.
It was agreed by both parties that since the children did not witness anything, they will not be a part of the trial.
Two of the videos were sent to Cindy Parker, Mt. Zion Elementary School’s principal, and she proceeded to notify the HR department, superintendent, and the police. The video identifies Ressler through her name tag and the kids who are in the classroom in which she was substituting.
Vadovsky is accused of initiating the first point of sexual conversation with Ressler when he allegedly sent a link to a pornographic video aligning with her current setting of classroom. The rest of the two individuals' conversations lead investigators to believe these acts were allegedly committed under Vadovsky’s encouragement.
According to a statement from investigators in August, after learning that he was being investigated for the crime, Vadovsky fled to Ohio where he was arrested on unrelated charges and brought back to Carroll County.
This trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week.
