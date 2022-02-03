A jury of seven women and five men took three hours to render a verdict in Brent Vadovsky's case on Wednesday. That verdict was not guilty on all charges.
Vadovsky was charged with multiple counts of child molestation.
These charges were filed after his girlfriend, Amelia Ressler, was charged last year with 19 counts of child molestation for recording three videos of herself committing sexual acts with the students present in the second grade class she was a substitute teacher for at Mt. Zion Elementary school.
“The indictment said that it was child molestation because it was an immoral or indecent act that was performed in the presence of a child under the age of 16,” Vadovsky’s Attorney Mac Pilgrim said. “I gave the jury a scenario. Let’s just say you’re on vacation with your husband or your wife…you’re anywhere else in the state of Georgia and you have a hotel room that has open doors and the kids are sleeping on the pull out couch on the other side of the room. If you have sex with your spouse, by definition, you have committed child molestation based on the state’s definition because you committed a indecent, immoral act in the presence of a child…I think that is a far, far reaching of a definition and an overstep of the law actually is.”
In the initial investigation, officers only took warrants out for the arrest of Ressler after seeing the video. Once the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office, and the grand jury indicted him, there was a bench warrant issued for Vadovsky’s arrest. He was then arrested in August 2021 in Ohio.
“In my opinion, legal opinion and personal opinion, is that Mr. Vadovsky never did anything illegal,” Pilgrim said. “What Mr. Vadovsky did or didn’t do, people may consider immoral or distasteful, but not illegal and there’s a difference.”
It was believed that Ressler allegedly committed her sexual acts under the encouragement of Vadovsky and that he was a party to the crime.
“There is really an issue here too about autonomy,” Pilgrim said. “As a woman, as a man, as a human being, as an adult, you have the ability to control what you do with your body and no one else does.”
Pilgrim stated that Vadovsky always expressed his innocence since the beginning of his representation. With the belief that Vadovsky never broke the law, it made it easier to prepare to present the case in front of a jury.
“Oftentimes I spend days developing a strategy and developing how I’m going to attack the case and in this particular case, even though it was super super serious because of the nature of the charge and he was facing up to 80 years in prison if he were convicted on all four counts. My approach on this was just what I told you, what he did was not illegal. Don’t have your decisions driven by emotion or by disgust or some sort of morality because that’s not what we’re here about. We’re here about the law and the law says he didn’t violate it.”
Vadovsky is currently still being held in the Carroll County Jail on probation violation charges.
