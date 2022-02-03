Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Flooding is possible in flood prone areas..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Flooding is possible in flood prone areas.