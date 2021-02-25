Beginning March 9, the Carroll County Health Department will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment indoors at the Carroll County Parks and Recreation Department located at 1201 Newnan Road. This is a move from the University of West Georgia’s football stadium parking lot, which will hold its last vaccination distribution on March 2.
According to a Health Department spokesperson, the move is based on weather: to keep people out of potential rain and due to the change to warmer temperatures during the day later in the year.
Appointments are still required; to make an appointment call 762-888-8180.
VACCINATION, PATIENT DATA UPDATES
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, five more people died from COVID-19 in Carroll County within the past week. Thursday’s updated COVID-19 status report showed 122 confirmed deaths in Carroll, up from 117 on Feb. 18.
The report also showed 6,960 total confirmed positive cases (up from 6,831 the week before) and an increase in total related hospitalizations by three to 288 in Carroll County.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Haralson County went up by one to 32 over the past week. There are also 1,610 confirmed positive cases and 65 (an increase of four) hospitalizations from Haralson. Neither deaths nor hospitalizations increased in Heard County over the past week.
Tanner Health System’s weekly update Thursday showed an overall decrease in the number of current COVID-19 in-patients, Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica going down by 14 from 20 to six. Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, for at least the fourth week in a row, reported a lower number from the week before going from 17 to 15 Thursday. Higgins General Hospital in Bremen still has one admitted COVID-19 patient.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County are up to 17,228 doses (first and second) administered, according to the Department of Public Health dashboard updated Thursday. Last week’s numbers Feb. 18 showed 14,215 doses given in Carroll.
The state of Georgia as a whole has received 2,317,115 doses of vaccine and administered 1,885,179. There are now 1,195 providers in Georgia.
