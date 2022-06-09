When my daughter was little, we would drive by Carrollton Presbyterian Church, and she would say, “That’s my Vacation Bible School Church.” For many years, the Presbyterians, Lutherans, Episcopalians and Methodists came together for a week of Community Vacation Bible School. Alone, each church might have had twenty kids. Together, about 100 kids from 4 – 12 years of age, plus some teenage and adult helpers, created a week of fun faith formation.
It’s amazing the impact one week of VBS can have on a young child. The community created in those five days extended a sense of belonging and identity beyond that time. I still occasionally run into people who are now young adults and remember me as one of the pastors from that ecumenical gathering. I was often the person up front with a guitar getting the kids to do silly hand motions to “Pharaoh, Pharaoh.” I could do a mean Steve Martin “walk like an Egyptian” imitation.
The VBS season has started, and for those of us who pour our hearts, souls, and bodies into creating a fun week of learning and fellowship for children, it’s the best week of the year. VBS week is a time when we all check our adult need to be sure at the door and become, as Jesus instructed, as little children. We enter into a world of adventure and mayhem, journeys and quests, all filled with stories of heroes and ordinary people learning to follow Jesus.
This year, our church is enjoying “Discovery on Adventure Island.” My favorite part of the week has become the science station. This is often the place where VBS curriculum connects with mission, as Christians share sustainable technology that serves the needs of developing communities. I learned about a project to bring water filtration systems to areas of the world that do not have easy access to clean water. The impact of such technology extends beyond the water.
Girls and women are often the ones who must spend up to eight hours a day finding potable water. This means they do not have time for other activities, such as going to school. A water filtration system can make it possible for more girls to attend school, and we know that when we educate girls, we make things better for the whole community. We have a little competition going to see which class can raise the most money. The fifth grade Iguana “mess” (which is what a group of iguanas is called) is hoping to capture first place and the opportunity to silly string Lighthouse Keeper Karl (aka our pastor).
What I really appreciate about Vacation Bible School is that everyone in the church can be part of it. We have grandmothers and aunts, teenagers and college students home for the summer, dads and older brothers, and of course kids not just from our church, but from neighboring churches. Whether you lead music or oversee crafts, prepare snacks or voice the funny puppet, everyone can help create a wonderous week of faith formation.
Yesterday, our storyteller shared the account in Luke of the friends who wanted to get help for their sick friend. When the doorway to the house where Jesus was teaching was blocked, they went up to the roof, dug through, and lowered their friend right into the presence of Jesus. The storyteller asked the kids to share what being a friend was all about. They offered words like loyal, truthful, helpful, and kind. They made the connection that they could be like the friends of the man and bring their friends to Jesus. In a few years maybe one of those kids will become a VBS helper. That’s how the Gospel gets passed along.
There is one other thing I love about VBS—the snacks! It’s the grandmothers who take care of this, and I told them that I hoped to join them in a few years. Until then, I’ll just keep up with my Iguana mess and add a few dollars to our collection for Filter of Hope. I can just see our pastor covered in silly string.
