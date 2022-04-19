When you think of hitting streaks in baseball, one very specific name comes to mind: Joe DiMaggio. The Yankees legend would go on to set one of Major League Baseball’s most unbreakable records, hitting successfully in 56 straight games.
Entering the 2022 season, West Georgia’s record of the same category was held by 1998 National Player of the Year Brian Davis at 36 games.
Now Davis is the co-leader, as he is now sharing the record with All-American Brody Wortham.
On April 11, 2021, Brody Wortham ended game one against Union going 0-4 at the plate. In game two, he went 2-4 and got started what would become one of the most impressive hitting streaks in West Georgia history. He would tie the record on March 20, 2022 against Delta State.
Here are the numbers for his 36 game stretch: .392 average, 62 hits, seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, and 42 runs scored.
The number one hit on the charts when Wortham started his streak was “Leave the Door Open ‘’ by Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak. The most streamed movie on Netflix at the time was “Love and Monsters,” with the most streamed T.V. show being “Who Killed Sara?”
Hideki Matsuyama was awarded his first green jacket on the same day, and just three days later, President Biden withdrew all troops from Afghanistan.
Brody will look to end the season strong in the final two weeks with the Wolves fighting for a postseason spot. In the coming weeks they will host Mississippi College and Montevallo to end the Gulf South Conference season.
