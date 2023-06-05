Wolfie and he First Lady

In the past 18 months, University of West Georgia’s First Lady Dr. Tressa Kelly and mascot Wolfie have traversed nearly 1,000 miles through six Georgian counties to participate in “Wolfie Finds His Howl” readings and deliver books to children ranging from preschool through second grade and their families.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Today’s mascots are more than just a person inside a costume. Take the University of West Georgia’s Wolfie for example. Since his introduction in 2006, he has evolved into an identity for the institution and a positive means to promote community and celebrate the joy of the college experience.

And in 2021, Wolfie got the opportunity to tell his origin story when he – along with help from some of his closest friends – wrote a popular children’s book, “Wolfie Finds His Howl,” and hit the road on a highly anticipated book tour to schools, libraries and other special locations.