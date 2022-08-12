The University of West Georgia football team has its week-11 opponent set, as the Wolves will make a return trip to Tigerville, South Carolina on Saturday, November 12 to take on North Greenville.
Prior to the start of the 2022 football season, the Gulf South Conference announced changes to its schedule, specifically for Week 11 matchups.
Initially listed as "Playoff Preview" on the GSC schedule, the contests were originally supposed to be decided following Week 10 of the season. To assist with game management, travel logistics, and other necessary preparations, the membership decided to determine those Week-11 matchups prior to the start of the season.
Kickoff for the week 11 matchup, is set for 12:30 p.m. from Younts Stadium on the campus of North Greenville.
UWG will travel to North Greenville for the regular season finale setting up a rematch of the week seven contest. The Wolves and Crusaders meet on October 15 in Tigerville in the first of two matchups this season.
Elsewhere around the GSC in week 11, Valdosta State will host Shorter, Mississippi College hosts West Florida, and West Alabama travels to Delta State.
Matchups were determined utilizing the conference's standings from the previous season as listed on the GSC website; in the event of a tie the overall season winning percentage was used. Scheduled contests for Week 11 will not count towards GSC standings but will factor towards a team's overall record.
The "Playoff Preview" week was designed to address challenges in securing non-conference opportunities within the region by providing an additional in-region contest for each GSC team.
