UWG Week 11 Game

The Gulf South Conference announced Week-11 games for its member schools on Friday, meanning UWG will complete their 2022 regular season at North Greenville on on Saturday, November 12.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The University of West Georgia football team has its week-11 opponent set, as the Wolves will make a return trip to Tigerville, South Carolina on Saturday, November 12 to take on North Greenville.

Prior to the start of the 2022 football season, the Gulf South Conference announced changes to its schedule, specifically for Week 11 matchups.

