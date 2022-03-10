University of West Georgia head women's basketball coach Scott Groninger has announced his retirement from the coaching ranks.
The retirement marks a conclusion to a long and distinguished career with hundreds of lives changed through the student-athlete experience at the various stops along his nearly 20-year path as a head coach. In 12 seasons as the head coach at UWG, Groninger has the second-most wins in school history, leaving the program with 152 victories.
"In my 33 years, I have represented 10 great institutions having coached men for 13 years and women the last 20 years," said Groninger. "I am so blessed to have the experiences and relationships of six head coaches, 12 athletic directors, 14 university presidents, and the over 450 players I was honored to coach."
His teams finished with at least 15 wins in six of his seasons, reaching the Gulf South Conference Semifinals for the first of four visits in 2014. The 2014-15 season was his best year, finishing with a 19-11 overall record and a 13-9 mark against GSC opponents. He coached six All-Gulf South Conference players, including Taylor Beverly and Katrina Littlepage, who went on to be named All-American. Beverly earned that distinction in 2015 and Littlepage In 2016.
"I want to thank Chatil Bradford for her hard work and dedication," said Groninger. "I also want to recognize the work of former assistant coaches Alexis Pace, Tony Bailey, Manisha Redus, and all the graduate assistants who poured into this program."
Over his 19 seasons as a head coach, Groninger won 248 total games and he captured league coach of the year honors in leading Chowan (N.C.) to a conference title in 2004.
"I am forever grateful to Coach Jim Tribbett for his friendship and mentorship and I also am thankful for Bernadette Maddox for getting me into the women's game," Groninger said. "And most importantly my wife Kelly and my family for always being by my side. I look forward to the next challenge that lies ahead."
