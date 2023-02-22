Katie Morris

Katie Morris pitched a three-hit shutout in UWG's 3-0 win over West Alabama last Sunday.

 UWG Athletics Photo

Katie Morris was outstanding on Sunday afternoon, pitching a three-hit shutout to lead the UWG softball team past the West Alabama Tigers in Sunday's series finale, 3-0.

The Wolves (2-8, 1-2 GSC) got a masterful performance from the freshman, who struck out seven batters as the Wolves bounced back from yesterday's pair of losses.

