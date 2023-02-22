Katie Morris was outstanding on Sunday afternoon, pitching a three-hit shutout to lead the UWG softball team past the West Alabama Tigers in Sunday's series finale, 3-0.
The Wolves (2-8, 1-2 GSC) got a masterful performance from the freshman, who struck out seven batters as the Wolves bounced back from yesterday's pair of losses.
"It was nice to see our response to yesterday's losses and coming out motivated to get a win today," said head coach Kristy Burton. "Our offense came to life today pushing runs across early and we continued to keep the pressure on throughout the game."
West Georgia got two runs off of Madison Wright in the first inning, getting to the same West Alabama (8-4, 2-1 GSC) pitcher who no-hit the Wolves in game two yesterday. Emerson Miller singled to third base to start things off and Isabella Pinto then had a single of her own. Calli Hardison then singled to load the bases, and Jacelyn Lahr was patient at the plate to draw a walk and earn the RBI. Madison Vandergriff then singled to get a second run, scoring Pinto.
The score remained the same until Miller hit a two-out home run to centerfield to make it 3-0 West Georgia lead.
"Defensively we stepped up and played behind Katie in the circle, who was a leader for our program today," added Burton.
Zekylah Boyd had arguably the best defensive play thus far of 2023 when she leaped at the fence to rob Emily Cowart of a home run and preserved the shutout.
Morris and the Wolves fought off baserunners in every inning and the Tigers got the game-tying run to the plate with no-one out in the seventh, but Morris got a flyout and back-to-back groundouts to short to end the game and earn the Wolves' first win at home of the season.
"This team has so much passion but to see us working together as a team and playing with a ton of heart in all we could hope for," Burton said.
The Wolves ended the game with eight total hits, including two from Miller who was in the leadoff spot on Sunday. The top third of the order had half of UWG's hits.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
- Miller's home run was the second of the season and second of her young career.
- Morris earned her first career win in the circle, and set a career-high with the seven strikeouts.
