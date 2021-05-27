UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly will be the featured speaker at Villa Rica’s next Leadership Luncheon, to be held June 9.
The program is a series hosted by Main Street Villa Rica and brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders, and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities facing their respective fields.
During the meetings, an invited guest speaks on the qualities of leadership or discusses the role their business or industry plays in the community. Previous guests in the series have included Georgia State Sen. Mike Dugan, Olympic Medalist Elena Myers Taylor, and former coach and ESPN commentator Bill Curry.
The program will be held June 9 at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, located at 1605 Highway 61. It will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon and address beginning at noon. Tickets are $22 for Villa Rica Main Street members and $27 for non-members. They can be purchased through the freshtix.com website, or by calling the Main Street office, 678-785-1092.
Kelly is the eighth president of the University of West Georgia and began his duties last April.
Prior to joining UWG, Kelly served as chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate, the largest regional comprehensive university in the USC system. During his tenure as chancellor, USC Upstate attained the highest levels of enrollment in the history of the institution, launched a new strategic plan, and substantially increased fundraising for the institution’s endowment and annual fund.
