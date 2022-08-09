EMILEE Harris

UWG volleyball star Emilee Harris was named Preseason All-GSC for her strong performance last season.

 Photo by Jared Boggus UWG Sports

With Preseason camp underway and the season less than three weeks away, the Gulf South Conference has announced the Preseason Coaches’ Poll and the Preseason All-GSC Team, with Emilee Harris being named Preseason All-GSC.

Harris was recognized for her stellar 2021 campaign, as she was the lone Wolf named to the team. In 2021, Harris racked up a team-high 322 kills, 280 digs, and 32 blocks.

