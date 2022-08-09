With Preseason camp underway and the season less than three weeks away, the Gulf South Conference has announced the Preseason Coaches’ Poll and the Preseason All-GSC Team, with Emilee Harris being named Preseason All-GSC.
Harris was recognized for her stellar 2021 campaign, as she was the lone Wolf named to the team. In 2021, Harris racked up a team-high 322 kills, 280 digs, and 32 blocks.
Although Harris is known for her thunderous attacks, the Canton native enters her final year of eligibility, sitting seventh all-time in digs in UWG Volleyball history.
UWG was picked eighth in the Coaches Poll, receiving 55 points. West Florida was tabbed as the preseason favorite.
West Georgia’s Preseason camp rolls on, as the Wolves prepare for their season opener against Francis Marion on Aug. 26.
