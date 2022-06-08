Collin Moore, UWG's third baseman for the past three seasons, has signed a professional contract to play baseball for the Grand Junction Rockies of the Pioneer Baseball League.
Moore, an infielder out of Bradenton, Fla., had his best season at the plate for the Wolves this past year, hitting .303 with a 1.024 OPS in 44 games played and started.
Moore was tied for the team lead in home runs with nine and doubles with 13. For the season, he had 44 hits and was second on the team with 46 runs scored and a .579 slugging percentage.
The addition of Moore to the ranks of UWG baseball professionals currently brings him alongside Cade Marlowe and Brian Dansereau.
Marlowe was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2019 MLB Draft and is currently playing with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. Dansereau has played in multple independent leagues since graduating from UWG in 2019 and currently plays with the Northern Colorado Owlz in the Pioneer Baseball League.
Marlowe has hit five home runs with the Travelers through the first 46 games of the 2022 regular season, scoring 18 runs and stealing 12 bases. Dansereau in currently hitting .302 for the Owlz through the first 11 games of the season and leads the team with two home runs and 12 RBI.
