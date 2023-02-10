Another award has come in from Anthony Calabro's hot opening weekend, as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) has named Calabro as the South Region Player of the Week.
The St. Johns, FL native hit a very impressive .667 over the weekend going 8-12 with two home runs and four RBI's.
In game one, when the Wolves offense was limited, Calabro smacked three of the nine hits and scored one of the two runs in the loss. In game two, Calabro went just 1-2, but scored three runs in the winning effort.
Game three was the masterclass for Calabro, as he went 4-5 at the plate with two mammoth home runs, four RBI's, and three runs scored.
Calabro was also named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week earlier this week.
The Wolves are back in action this weekend as they host the Carson-Newman Eagles for a three game series beginning on Saturday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
