UWG's 1982 National Championship Team Celebrating 40th Anniversary

Coaches and players from West Georgia College's 1982 National Championship Team will be honored this weekend at the "40th Anniversary Celebration" of the team's victory in Phenix City, Ala. Pictured is Head Coach Bobby Pate (center) who is flanked by (left to right) Mac McCoy, Derrick Germaine, Lawrence Erwin and the NCAA representative who presented the trophy.

 Times-Georgian Photo

Forty years ago this fall the local area was ablaze with excitement as West Georgia College's two-year old intercollegiate football program was garnering headlines throughout the nation when the then nicknamed Braves rolled up staggering wins over long established grid programs in route to a an 11-0 record and an NCAA National Championship.

This weekend, the University of West Georgia will welcome back many of the players and coaches from title team to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a three-month period of time that galvanized the student body, alumni, and community and caught the attention of state and national media.

