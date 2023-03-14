Chief Ned Watson

Chief Ned Watson

The University of West Georgia Police Department has added two new vehicles to their patrol division.

The UWGPD is replacing their current 2013 vehicles with the 2022 models. The funds to replace the old vehicles were secured by the police department in 2021. However, due to challenges within the supply chain, UWGPD received the 2022 vehicles in the fall and have spent several months getting the vehicles road ready. Both of the new vehicles are 2022 Ford Explorer SUVs. The old vehicles have been placed into state surplus.

