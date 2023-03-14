The University of West Georgia Police Department has added two new vehicles to their patrol division.
The UWGPD is replacing their current 2013 vehicles with the 2022 models. The funds to replace the old vehicles were secured by the police department in 2021. However, due to challenges within the supply chain, UWGPD received the 2022 vehicles in the fall and have spent several months getting the vehicles road ready. Both of the new vehicles are 2022 Ford Explorer SUVs. The old vehicles have been placed into state surplus.
The total cost of the two vehicles amounts to almost $80,000, including all police equipment and markings that are needed for them to be deemed “road-ready.”
UWG Police Chief Ned Watson gave a statement regarding the purchase.
“Having an operationally fit fleet of police cars is a vital component of any police department," Watson said. "Because UPD’s fleet is limited to a certain number of vehicles, replacing older, high-mileage cars on a regular basis is key to meeting the needs of students, faculty, staff, and members of our entire university community.”
