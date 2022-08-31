COLEY BRANUM

Senior Coley Branum is expected to be the top runner for UWG's women's cross country team this season. Both the women's and men's teams start their season tomorrow at Jacksonville State's Foothills Invitational at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Al.

 Photo by Zack Bias, via UWG Athletics

With the start of the 2022 Cross Country season right around the corner, the Gulf South Conference has released its preseason polls for both the men's and women's teams.

The polls were voted on by the league's head coaches, with both UWG squads being selected to finish 10th in their respective groups.

