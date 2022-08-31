With the start of the 2022 Cross Country season right around the corner, the Gulf South Conference has released its preseason polls for both the men's and women's teams.
The polls were voted on by the league's head coaches, with both UWG squads being selected to finish 10th in their respective groups.
The men's team will be led by two returning seniors in Derek Gallardo and Timothy Feezor.
"I think there is a toss-up between the two," said Head Coach Ryan Bailey. "One day Tim is leading the pack, the next day Derek is out in front."
Right behind Gallardo and Feezor are juniors Tristen Farmer and Joshua Still, while sophomore Trenton Jackson is also back to provide quality depth. On top of these five returners, Bailey also brought in a deep recruiting class that features five freshmen.
"It is pretty clear that the top freshman is going to be Mehari Van Der Riet, but Bruno Valdez isn't far behind." Bailey continued.
The women's team will be a nice mixture of veterans and first-year athletes, as Bailey brought in a solid group of newcomers to supplement the veterans.
"It's almost a foregone conclusion that Coley Branum is going to be the top runner," said Bailey. "She's in really good shape, but Adela Belohlavova is not far behind."
Branum comes into her senior year following a personal best 19:37.6 5K time at the Gulf South XC Championships last year, while also setting a new personal best in the 4K with a 16:00.4 time at the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational.
"I have an excellent group of freshmen. I am incredibly pleased with how they looked thus far. Linda Vasquez looks like the top one, but Catherine Greer and Madeline Gaskin are not far behind." Bailey concluded.
Vasquez prepped at Alexander High school in Douglasville, Ga. where she excelled in the 5K.
Both teams begin their season on Friday at the Foothills Invitational in Oxford, Al. at Choccolocco Park.
