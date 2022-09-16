MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The University of West Georgia men’s cross-country team finished sixth at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo, Alabama on Friday morning, while the women’s program placed in the top five.
UWG XC among top teams at Falcon Classic
- By BRYANT DERRICOTTE UWG SPORTS
