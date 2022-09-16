Belohlavova

Junior Adela Belohlavova was the first Wolf across the finish line at the Falcon Classic, placing 16th in a time of 20:17.34.

 Photo Credit Gulf South Conference

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The University of West Georgia men’s cross-country team finished sixth at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo, Alabama on Friday morning, while the women’s program placed in the top five.

Men’s Team

