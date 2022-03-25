ORLANDO, Fla. — UWG Tennis rose to the top on Thursday afternoon in Orlando, Florida, with singles play powering the Wolves to a 4-2 victory over Wisconsin-Eau Clare at USTA Orlando in the finale of the spring break week in Florida.
For the fourth time this week, Elle Jones and Perrine Blachon were on the winning end of a match, and Jones took wins in both singles and doubles. For the week, Jones was 6-2 in singles and doubles play combined, winning in No. 1 doubles against Saint Ambrose as well as Thursday morning.
Blachon was 4-0 in singles play this week, winning doubles against Saint Ambrose on Wednesday only. Both players have moved to 7-4 on the year in singles play.
Jones and partner Camille Portalier picked up the only doubles win for the Wolves on the afternoon, taking a 6-3 victory in first flight doubles competition. Portalier picked up a straight sets victory in No. 1 singles as well, winning 6-2 and 6-1 over Elaine Franta. Jones picked up her seventh singles win of the year in No. 3 singles with a 6-3 victory in both sets.
Blachon had the easiest ride of the match among the UWG players on Thursday, winning 6-1 and 6-1 over Samantah Fuchs in No. 4 singles play. She and partner Kenney Lewis lost 6-2 in No. 2 doubles. Lewis played No. 5 singles, losing the first set 4-6. She was winning 5-2 in the second set, but the rain came in and forced the match to finish. The Wolves carried a 4-2 lead at that point, winning the match.
One of the best matches of the day was in the second flight singles play, as Karla Menendez took on Clare Palen. The first set went to Palen at 6-4, but Menendez came back with a 6-3 win in the second set to force a match tiebreak set in the third. That was a back-and-forth affair, but Menendez came out on top with an 11-9 victory.
The Wolves will return to Gulf South Conference play next week, taking on Shorter on the road in Rome, Ga. on March 30 at 2 p.m.
