Wednesday did not go the way of the Wolf at Sunset Hills Country Club, as the UWG tennis team fell 7-0 to 14th-ranked Auburn Montgomery.
Camille Portalier and Karla Menendez put up a fight against the Warhawks in the first line doubles, falling 6-4. In the second line, Kennedy Lewis and Elle Jones took two sets, falling 6-2, and the line three doubles team of Katarina Karm and Perinne Blachon fell 6-0.
The most competitive match of the day came in No. 2 singles play with Menendez taking on AUM's Estefania Garcia. In the first set, Garcia took the tiebreak, winning by a slim 7-6 margin to take a 1-0 lead in the match. Menendez fired back in the second set, winning 6-2 to set up a match tiebreak in the third set. Garcia came out on top of that one, winning 10-5.
Portalier lost No. 1 singles, falling 6-4 in the first set followed by a 6-2 loss in the second frame. Elle Jones avoided a straight set loss with a 6-2, 6-1 result in the third line singles. Perinne Blachon lost 6-2 in the first set, but couldn't regroup, taking a 6-0 loss in the second of the No. 4 singles. Lewis lost No. 5 singles 6-2 and 6-3 while No. 6 singles lost 6-1, 6-0 with Katarina Karm in that flight.
The Wolves will have nine days off before the next match, which will be on March 18 at 2 p.m. against Delta State at Sunset Hills in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.