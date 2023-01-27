After a brief two-game road trip, the University of West Georgia women's basketball team will welcome the Valdosta State Blazers to The Coliseum on Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. GSC rematch.
"We are up for the challenge," said head coach Joanna Reitz. "We know we have to get back on track after a tough stretch of games and we're excited to be back at home after two on the road. Anytime you play Valdosta, everyone knows it carries that rivalry feel."
West Georgia (7-12, 6-10 GSC) comes back home following a 71-57 loss at the hands of The University of West Florida. In that game, senior forward Peace Okeke scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to record her fifth double-double of the season. Freshman guard Calie Thrower chipped in a career-high 16 points.
"Peace is playing with a lot of confidence right now and we're going to need her to do that again," Reitz continued. "We need to hit our shots as well and Calie played really well at West Florida."
As for Valdosta State (15-3, 14-2 GSC), they come to The Coliseum, following a pair of wins over Mississippi College and Delta State.
West Georgia has the 10th-ranked offense in the GSC, averaging 56.6 points per game. Stephanie Torres leads the Wolves in scoring, pouring in 10.0 points per game. Okeke is the second-leading scorer on the team with 9.6 points and leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 boards per game.
Defensively, the Wolves are seventh in the conference in points allowed per game with 64.8. Okeke anchors the defense and leads the GSC in blocks per game with 1.3. UWG is 10th in opponent field goal percentage, allowing opponents to make 43.3% of their shots.
"They are tough defensively and we turned the ball over too many times during the first meeting," Reitz added. "Credit their defense but if we can take care of the ball, we will have a good chance at staying in the game."
The Blazers have the top-ranked defense in the conference, as Valdosta State only allows 53.8 points per game. In their last two games, Valdosta is holding opponents to only 35.5 points a game. VSU is third in the GSC in steals per game averaging 9.89 points per game.
On the offensive end, VSU ranks sixth in the GSC in points per game with 65.1. Taylor Searcey is the leading scorer for the Blazers, putting up 12.3 points a game on 45.8% shooting. Searcey also leads VSU in rebounding, averaging 6.9 a game, which is the eighth-best in the league. Valdosta State is third in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 34.1%.
In the first meeting this season with VSU, the Blazers raced out to a 28-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 72-45 victory on Dec. 1, 2022, in Valdosta. The Wolves shot only 35.4 in the loss. Maya Timberlake scored 10 points on 4-8 shooting while Sophia Singer finished second on the team in points, with nine.
The Wolves and Blazers are set for a 4 p.m. tip in Carrollton, Ga.
