UWG WBB

Head Coach Joanna Reitz says her Wolves are "up for the challenge" for today's rivalry matchup with Valdosta State. Pictured is Aniedi Nsentip.

 Photo by Josh Cato

After a brief two-game road trip, the University of West Georgia women's basketball team will welcome the Valdosta State Blazers to The Coliseum on Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. GSC rematch.

"We are up for the challenge," said head coach Joanna Reitz. "We know we have to get back on track after a tough stretch of games and we're excited to be back at home after two on the road. Anytime you play Valdosta, everyone knows it carries that rivalry feel."

