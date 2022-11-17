The University of West Georgia's women's basketball team won a hard-fought 62-59 decision over the Montevallo Falcons on Wednesday night, earning first-year head coach Joanna Reitz her first career collegiate coaching victory.

West Georgia (1-2, 1-0 GSC) erased a halftime deficit on Wednesday night, opening their home slate and Gulf South Conference play with an extremely important victory that saw freshman forward Aliyah Washington score a game-high 21 points.

