Stephanie Torres vs UWA

Stephanie Torres led UWG with 15 points in a 61-47 loss to West Alabama on Sunday.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The UWG women's basketball team fell on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 61-47 decision to West Alabama in Gulf South Conference play.

West Georgia (4-7, 3-5 GSC) remained winless on the road, dropping their sixth consecutive game away from The Coliseum to open the 2022-23 season. The Wolves could not slow down the West Alabama (9-3, 6-2 GSC) duo of Maryanne Logsdon and Bria Dent who combined for 45 of the Tigers' 61 points.

Trending Videos