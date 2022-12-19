LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The UWG women's basketball team fell on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 61-47 decision to West Alabama in Gulf South Conference play.
West Georgia (4-7, 3-5 GSC) remained winless on the road, dropping their sixth consecutive game away from The Coliseum to open the 2022-23 season. The Wolves could not slow down the West Alabama (9-3, 6-2 GSC) duo of Maryanne Logsdon and Bria Dent who combined for 45 of the Tigers' 61 points.
The Tigers had a big advantage on the glass, grabbing 41 total rebounds to UWG's 26, and doubled up the Wolves on the offensive glass which led to 14 second chance points.
Out of the gate, West Georgia struggled to find the bottom of the basket, shooting 2-of-11 from the field in the opening quarter. West Alabama closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 17-7 after 10 minutes of play.
Thanks to an old fashioned three-point play by Peace Okeke, and a long-range jumper from Stephanie Torres, the Wolves opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run in just a minute of play. UWG eventually cut the Tiger lead to three at 18-15 with 8:32 left in the half, but West Alabama responded with a big finish to the first half. Fueled by nine second quarter points from the GSC's third-leading scorer, Dent, the Tigers closed the second quarter on a 16-4 run and led 34-19 at the break.
The Wolves started the third quarter the same way they did the second, on a 6-0 run, this one getting the lead into single digits and forcing UWA to call a timeout. The Tigers would grab momentum back out of the timeout, and cruise to the victory, leading by as much as 22 in the final quarter.
Torres heated up for the Wolves in the final quarter, scoring 11 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth period. The Orlando native finished the game 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc.
West Georgia got nine points from Peace Okeke, who also led the Wolves in rebounds with six. Katelyn Dunning added six points while Sara Viti and Calie Thrower each scored five.
Logsdon, who hit five three-pointers for UWA finished with a game-high 25 while Dent scored 20 and led all rebounders with nine.
The Holiday break is up next for UWG as the Wolves will now be idle until New Years Eve when West Georgia welcomes Shorter to The Coliseum for the final game of the 2022 calendar year on December 31.
