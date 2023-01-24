The University of West Georgia women's basketball team dropped their third consecutive game, falling to 6-9 in conference after a 75-52 loss to Christian Brothers.
West Georgia (7-11, 6,9 GSC) only managed to shoot 30% from the field and just 10% from behind the three-point line. Christian Brothers also won the rebounding battle 43-32.
Christian Brothers (10-9, 7-8 GSC) got off to a fast start, and led the Wolves 6-0 before UWG went on their own 6-0 run with scores from Peace Okeke, Katelyn Dunning, and Aliyah Washington to tie the game with 5:10 left in the first quarter.
The Buccaneers would use a run of 9-2 to take a 15-8 lead with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter. UWG would go on to score six more points in the quarter while CBU added seven more points to take a 22-14 lead, heading into the second quarter.
West Georgia and Christian Brothers would trade buckets for the first few minutes of the second quarter. The Wolves trailed 28-20 with 5:42 remaining in the second quarter before a three by Yaya Coleman pushed the CBU lead to 11. The Buccaneers scored eight more points in the second, while UWG only scored four and went into the half trailing 39-24.
West Georgia shot 28.5% from the floor in the first half while Christian Brothers managed to shoot 45.1% and 35% from the three.
The third quarter was very close as the teams traded buckets. West Georgia was outscored 17-14 in the third quarter and trailed 56-38 heading into the final quarter.
Christian Brothers would go on to outscore UWG 19-14 and win the game 75-52.
Washington led the way for West Georgia scoring 14 points, while Sophia Singer and Stephanie Torres added eight points each.
West Georgia's next game is January 25 at West Florida. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.