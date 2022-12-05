In their first home game in over two weeks, the UWG women's basketball team fell 77-49 to the West Florida Argonauts on Sunday afternoon at The Coliseum.
It was the first home defeat for the Wolves (3-5, 2-3 GSC) who dropped their third consecutive game. UWG shot just 28.3 percent from the field while West Florida (3-4, 3-2 GSC) was 30-of-57 from the field.
The Wolves scored on their opening possession of the game as Aniedi Nsentip found Peace Okeke underneath for the game's first score. West Florida hit three three-pointers in the first quarter, opening up as much as a 10-point lead. Stephanie Torres knocked in her second three of the game at the buzzer to make it a 17-10 UWF lead after one.
Trailing by 12 with seven minutes left in the half, the Wolves went on a 14-2 run to claim a 27-26 lead on Torres' third three of the game. The Wolves finished the opening half 6-of-14 from long range, but UWF had the advantage from the field and led 33-28 at the break.
In the second half, UWG cooled off from downtown, hitting just two three pointers to finish 8-of-27 for the game. West Florida opened the third quarter on a 15-3 run and eventually led by 19 with two and a half minutes to play in the period. UWF outscored West Georgia 20-11 in the final quarter.
Stephanie Torres led the Wolves with 12 points in the game, hitting three three-pointers. Ranajah Verdell was also in double-figures with 10 points and also hit a trio of long-range jumpers. Peace Okeke added nine points and led the Wolves with five rebounds.
West Florida, who entered the game as the league's top rebounding team had a 44-27 advantage on the glass. Jaclyn Jarnot had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds while Zoe Piller scored a game-high 24 points.
The Wolves now have seven days off for final exams before returning to action next Sunday, December 11 at Auburn-Montgomery.
