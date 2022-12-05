Stephanie Torres

Stephanie Torres led the Wolves with 12 points in a loss to West Florida on Sunday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

In their first home game in over two weeks, the UWG women's basketball team fell 77-49 to the West Florida Argonauts on Sunday afternoon at The Coliseum.

It was the first home defeat for the Wolves (3-5, 2-3 GSC) who dropped their third consecutive game. UWG shot just 28.3 percent from the field while West Florida (3-4, 3-2 GSC) was 30-of-57 from the field.

